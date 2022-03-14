Florida State women's tennis team to host fundraiser March 31

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — New York has Night at the Met.

Florida State University's Women's Tennis Team is bringing you Night at the Net.

It's a formal gala happening at the end of the month to raise money for the team.

They're looking to raise at least $50,000 to help support eight student scholarships, repair score boards and technology.

Florida State head coach Jennifer Hyde says they're looking forward to strong community support.

"The Tallahassee Tennis community is vast, running all the way up into south Georgia and all the way down into central Florida. And we have so many supporters and so many alums that want to give back to the program whether it be for scholarships or stuff like today we're taking them as part of our return trip home from spring break to Bush Gardens just to have some fun, gonna go by one of the local hospitals as well, and you know I think that community piece is really really important," Hyde said.

Night at the Net takes place Thursday, March 31st at Shiloh Farm from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

ABC 27 Sports Director Alison Posey will serve as the event's emcee.

Tickets are on sale now.

