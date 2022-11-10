Florida State Women's Hoops signs two top-notch posts

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida State Women’s Basketball added two more significant pieces to its 2023 signing class on Thursday. Junior College All-American Sakyia White (6-foot-1 forward, Jones College, Tuscaloosa, Ala.) and incoming freshman Avery Treadwell (6-foot-3 forward, Bearden High School, Knoxville, Tenn.) have inked their National Letters of Intent to play for the Seminoles beginning in the 2023-24 season.

The additions help Florida State fill more spots at the post position, with White and Treadwell both being dominant on the glass at their respective levels. They join Spanish forwards Lucia Navarro and Carla Viegas in comprising a very talented and versatile signing class.

White has proven to be one of the top junior college players in the country, earning first-team All-America honors in the 2021-22 season for Jones College in Ellisville, Miss. She averaged 16.8 points and 11.9 rebounds per game to go along with 18 double-doubles in what was an impressive first season at the junior college level.

White is the nation’s consensus No. 1 junior college player, ranking atop lists put together by World Exposure Report and Dan Olson Girls Basketball Report.

“Sakyia has an elite skill set, high level playing experience and great leadership skills,” Head Coach Brooke Wyckoff said. “She is one of the best rebounders in the nation and is a phenomenal scorer in the paint. Above all she is a competitor and hungry to do whatever is needed for her team to win. She will make an instant impact for our program and we are so excited to have her with us next season.”

In 2021-22 White shot 58 percent from the floor and set a junior college record with 73 rebounds over a four-game span, highlighted by a 25-board effort vs. New Mexico Junior College.

In the 2020-21 season, White earned Atlantic Sun Conference Freshman of the Year honors while at North Alabama. She nearly averaged a double-double with 10.9 points and 9.6 rebounds, shooting 59 percent from the floor and recording 22 blocked shots. She added nine double-doubles.

She is off to another brilliant start this season, coming off a 12-point, 21-rebound performance vs. Trinity Valley. At Central High School in Tuscaloosa, she ended her career as the program’s career leader in points (2,121), rebounds (1,645) and blocked shots (378).

Treadwell has developed herself into one of the top prospects out of the talent-rich state of Tennessee, leading Bearden High School to its first state title as a junior. In that game, Treadwell recorded a double-double with 15 points and 16 rebounds in a win over Farragut.

She has been at her best on big stages in her high school career, scoring 15 points to lead Bearden to a 22-point win over defending champion Blackman last season in the playoffs.

“Avery is one of the most hard-nosed competitors I’ve ever seen,” Wyckoff added. “She brings size, physicality and an edge to the low post position on both ends of the floor. Avery is a voracious rebounder, aggressive defender and excellent finisher at the basket. Her drive and determination to win is right in line with that of our current roster. We are thrilled she is a part of our Seminole Family.”

Treadwell earned state tournament MVP honors and was the District 4-4A regular season MVP as a junior. Last year she surpassed 1,000 career points and averaged 15 points, 10 rebounds and three blocked shots per game. As a sophomore, her development grew when she averaged 13.8 points and 10.4 rebounds.

