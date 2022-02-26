Florida State women's golf tied for first place after opening round

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The No. 16 ranked Seminole Women’s Golf Team is currently tied for first place following the completion of round one Friday at the Florida State Match Up at Seminole Legacy Golf Club.

All five golfers came together to shoot a combined 288, which put them at even par for the day. They share the lead with Virginia Tech and hold a two stroke lead of Oregon (+2), an eight stroke lead over Oregon State (+8), and a 12 stroke lead over Arizona and Clemson (+12).

Emily Mahar broke the record for individual single-round scores for the Florida State Match-Up tournament. It was previously held by multiple individuals at 6-under par 66 – but Mahar now leads the record with her round of 7-under par 65.

“Now that we have the first round under our belts I feel like we can cut it loose tomorrow,” said Head Coach Amy Bond. “Today we made some uncharacteristic mistakes and executed poorly at times. However, we hung in there. We turned a rough start into a great back nine which I hope will give us some great momentum heading into the second round.”

Senior Amelia Williamson began the back-nine of her round one play with back-to-back-to-back birdies on holes No. 10, 11, and 12. She totaled five birdies for the day, which led the Florida State team. After finishing with a 2-under par 70, she is currently tied for third place going into round two. Williamson also places third in player stats on Par 4’s, averaging a 3.80 (-2).

Senior Beatrice Wallin also had an amazing round after going bogey-less on the back-nine. After a rough start on the front-nine, she came back with three birdies in a row on holes No. 14, 15, and 16. She totaled 4 birdies for the day and finished at 1-under par, which places her tied for fifth. Wallin nears Williamson in player stats on Par 4’s, averaging a 3.90 (-1).

Sophomore Charlotte Heath shot an even-par 72 to finish out round one of the Florida State Match-Up. With only one bogey on the front nine and one bogey on the back, she went on to birdie holes No. 11 and 14 to get back to even. Heath is currently tied for eighth place.

Junior Elle Johnson shot an even-par front nine, after birding No. 1 to start off her day. She totaled four birdies for the day and finished with a 3-over par 75. This places her tied for nineteenth.

Sophomore Alice Hodge is currently tied for 46th. Hodge had a rough start to the day with no birdies on the front nine, although she improved on the back-nine, birdying hole No. 11 and finishing with a 7-over par 79.

Kaylah Williams and Cecilie Finne-Ispen are playing as individuals in the Florida State Match-Up this weekend. For round one, Williams came out at the top of the leaderboard for individuals from each team alone. Her score of 75 (+3) puts her tied for 19th. Williams is also in the top 3 for player stats on Par 5 average scores, averaging a 4.00 (-4). Finne-Ispen had a hard day on the course, shooting an 83 (+11), and currently being in 66th place.

The Florida State team combined for a total of 18 birdies (including individuals) for round one, they are currently at the top of the leaderboard for birdies. They are also at the top of the leaderboard for best average scores on Par 4’s – leading the 12 team field, and second on Par 5’s.

Florida State begins play at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday morning from hole No. 1, with Kaylah Williams starting off with individual play. The Seminoles will play with Oregon and Virginia Tech.