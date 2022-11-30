Florida State volleyball feels confident heading to Minnesota

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Florida State volleyball team is busy gearing up for the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Noles will be boarding a plane on Wednesday, bound for Minnesota and they will meet Northern Iowa on Friday night.

This is the 24th appearance in the big dance for Florida State and the ladies are eager to get to work, and according to head coach Chris Poole, the Seminoles plan is to just focus on the task at hand.

"Really this year we have talked a lot about taking it one weekend at a time, one match at a time, one point at a time and making sure that we are ready," said Poole. "So we have spent all week just focusing on Northern Iowa only, we play them at Minnesota but that is our focus right now and we feel like the players are getting ready for it, and you know they have bought into the fact that this isn't just a joy trip, this is a business trip, we're going there, we are in the NCAA Tournament, and we're looking to try and make some noise in it."

The Seminoles first round match with the Panthers is set for Friday night at 5:30pm.