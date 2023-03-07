Florida State, Valdosta State baseball, softball teams earn wins to end weekend

(WTXL) — The Valdosta State softball and baseball teams, along with FSU's softball and baseball teams earned wins Sunday.

SOFTBALL

Florida State 9, Georgia Southern 1: Florida State pitchers Mack Leonard, Allison Royalty, Madi Balk and Kathryn Sandercock pitched a combined no hitter as the Seminoles (20-3) concluded the Dugout Club Classic with the win in five innings Sunday on JoAnne Graf Field at the Seminole Softball Complex in Tallahassee.

Leonard got the start in the circle and pitched two innings; Royalty pitched a clean inning. Balk pitched a 1/3 an inning and Sandercock finished the final 1 2/3 innings for the Seminoles.

Georgia Southern (10-10) had base runners reach base in the top of the fourth inning on consecutive walks. The Eagles would score the in the inning on a groundout.

FSU, the fifth ranked team in NCAA Division I softball, was led at the plate by Krystina Hartley who had a three run triple in the in the bottom of the first inning as part of a six run frame for the Seminoles.

Valdosta State sweeps doubleheader against Shorter: The Blazers, the No. 13 ranked team in NCAA Division II softball, improved to 14-3 overall and 7-2 in Gulf South Conference play after sweeping the host Hawks (4-18, 1-8 GSC) in two games Sunday to complete a three game series sweep. Game 1 of the series was Saturday.

BASEBALL

Florida State 14, Florida Gulf Coast 8: The Seminoles (10-2) earned the win against the visiting Eagles (8-3) to conclude a three-game series Sunday at Howser Stadium in Tallahassee.

After falling behind 1-0 after the top of the first inning, FSU responded with three runs in in the bottom of the first to take a 3-1 lead. FGCU scored three runs in the top of the second to take a 4-3 lead.

FSU scored seven runs to take a 10-4 lead. FGCU scored three runs on the top of the third, to trim the deficit to 10-7.

FSU’s James Tibbs III and Colton Vincent each had three hits in the game, while Vincent tallied four RBI.

Wyatt Crowell pitched 5 2/3 innings, gave up four hits, an earned run two, walks and posted seven strikeouts in relief to earn the win for the No. 16 ranked Seminoles.

Valdosta State splits Sunday games against Shorter: Shorter defeated VSU 4-3 in 10 innings of the first game Sunday, but 17th ranked VSU (13-5, 6-3 GSC) rallied to defeat SU 8-0 in the second game at Shorter (10-9, 5-4 GSC).

The Blazers won the first game of the three game series Saturday.