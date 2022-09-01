Florida State tops Florida A&M in indoor women's volleyball match

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Florida State volleyball team (3-1) used an impressive rally in the first set to kickstart a 3-0 win (27-25, 25-19, 25-20) over the Florida A&M Rattlers (0-4) in a cross-town matchup Wednesday night in Tully Gym.

Wednesday’s win marked the eighth consecutive season that the Noles have won their home opener. The Noles also have won 25 consecutive games against the Rattlers dating back to 1982.

In set one, the Noles had to use an impressive rally to fight off the pesky Rattlers. The Rattlers took a 21-15 advantage, but the Noles took five out of the next six points to cut the lead to two. The Rattlers took the next point to take a 23-20 lead, but the Noles rallied again with three points of their own to tie the set. The Noles fought off set point and eventually went on to win 27-25.

The Noles were able to take control of set two after a slow start thanks to a 5-1 run to put the Noles up 16-11. The Noles were able to stay in rhythm to take a 2-0 lead in the match with a 25-19 victory.

The Noles led start to finish in an impressive third set. The Noles held the Rattlers to a .000 hitting percentage while the Noles hit .294 in the match-clinching set.

The Noles held the Rattlers to just a .092 hitting percentage on the while the Noles hit .257. Emily Ryan had a big night for the Noles with 10 kills on 15 attempts. Khori Louis was a force at the net with five blocks to go along with her seven kills.

Brooke Lynn Watts led FAMU with eight kills, Nina Sharpton posted 24 assists, while Brooke Hudson had 16 digs.