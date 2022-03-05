Florida State softball team begins ACC play with win against Pittsburgh

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Sydney Sherrill's three-run home run in the second inning was the difference as the No. 3 Florida State softball team took down Pittsburgh by a score of 3-0 in the Seminoles' Atlantic Coast Conference opener on Friday night at JoAnne Graf Field.

After a scoreless first inning, the Seminoles (18-0, 1-0 ACC) offense took advantage of two free bases to strike first. With runners on first and second, Sherrill drove a ball over the left-field fence for her first home run of the year. That home run moved Sherrill to sixth all-time on the FSU home run charts with 35 career home runs.

Kathryn Sandercock had another terrific performance for the Noles. The two-time reigning ACC Pitcher of the Week tossed her third complete-game shutout of the season allowing just one hit and striking out seven Panthers (8-6, 0-1 ACC). Sandercock has now allowed one run or less in nine appearances this season.

The Noles will continue their series with the Panthers Saturday at 1 p.m. and Sunday at noon.