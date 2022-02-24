Florida State softball stays unbeaten with a win over FAMU

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The third-ranked Florida State Seminole softball team remains undefeated after winning 8-3 against Florida A&M at JoAnne Graf Field on Wednesday night.

Junior Emma Wilson started off the game pitching for the Noles (11-0) earning two outs right off the bat. Nonetheless, FAMU (1-9) made it on the board first, scoring twice in the first inning. The Seminoles fought back quickly, loading the bases in the first inning. The inning ended with Devyn Flaherty hitting a hard line drive that hit Michaela Edenfield leading for the final out.

Brianna Enter came into the game in the second inning and quickly pitched three outs. During the bottom of the second inning, the Seminoles loaded the bases once again. Hallie Wascaser hit a fly ball out to right field, bringing in Sydney Sherrill to home, earning the first run for the Noles in the second inning.

FAMU continued to lead in the fourth inning, earning another run with a line drive down left field. The Seminoles closed the gap bringing the score to 2-3 after Josie Muffley got an RBI with her line drive to right field.

Kathryn Sandercock entered the game to pitch in the fifth inning and obtained five combined strikeouts in the fifth, sixth, and seven innings.

The game turned around for the Seminoles in the sixth inning as they took the lead earning six runs. Muffley singled with a bunt and advanced to second on the throw and Kaley Mudge advanced to third. Wacaser’s hit to shortstop brought Mudge home. Jahni Kerr’s singled to right field allowing Autumn Belviy and Muffley to score. Flaherty then scored after Sherrill’s doubled to right field. The Seminoles to an 8-3 after the sixth inning to secure the win.

Sandercock finished off the game in the top of the seventh with a pair of strikeouts and a groundout to end the game. She improved to 6-0 on the season.