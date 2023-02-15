Florida State softball outscores Florida A&M 17-1 in doubleheader

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The seventh-ranked Florida State Seminoles (6-1) gained a 8-0 victory in five innings as well as a 9-1 victory in six innings against Florida A&M (2-3), b at JoAnne Graf Field on a beautiful Wednesday evening at JoAnne Graf Field. .

Game 1: Florida State 8, FAMU 0

Ali DuBois was great for the Noles as she allowed only one hit and struck out two batters in the first two innings. The first inning was a perfect one for the Noles, jumping out to a 4-0 lead after Kaley Mudge reached on an error and Mack Leonard drove her home with a double. After Kalei Harding walked, Michaela Edenfield smacked a three-run home run to give the Noles a 4-0 lead at the end of the first inning.

After a scoreless second inning, Katie Dack batted home Devyn Flaherty with a single a Josie Muffley followed with a triple to bring Dack across the plate, and Hallie Wacase drove in Muffley on a single to extend the Noles lead to 7-0.

Dack added one more run in the fourth to give the Noles an 8-0 win. DuBois was credited with the win after pitching three innings and allowing just one hit.

Scoring Summary

B1 Leonard doubles off the back wall, scoring Mudge (Florida State 1, FAMU 0)

B1 Edenfield cranks a three-run homerun, scoring herself, Leonard, Harding. (Florida State 4, FAMU 0)

B3 Dack hits single, scoring Flaherty (Florida State 5, FAMU 0)

B3 Muffley hits a triple deep into the outfield, scoring Dack (Florida State 6, FAMU 0)

B3 Wacaser hits single, scoring Muffley (Florida State 7, FAMU 0)

B4 Dack hits line drive down the middle for a single, scoring Belviy (Florida State 8, FAMU 0)

Game 2: Florida State 9, FAMU 1

The second game of the series was the same as the first, high energy offense from the Noles as they never took their foot off the gas the entire game.

Though a slower start, the Noles didn’t get on the board until bottom of the third when Kaley Mudge slapped at a ball to bring home Hallie Wacaser for the Noles’s first run of the game. Leonard hit a double off the wall, and Autumn Belviy escaped a pickle between second and third thanks to an error and scored on the play Kalei Harding followed with a triple to clear the bases to give the Noles a commanding 4-0 lead.

The Rattlers managed to score a run in the top of the fourth inning, but the Noles bounced right back as Belviy smacked a double bringing home Edenfield and Krystina Hartley to make the score 7-1. This was Belviy’s first multi-RBI game of her career.

Leonard hit another double in the sixth inning to bring home Avery Weisbrook to end the game in the sixth.

Allison Royalty was credited with the save as she pitched three innings and allowed just two hits while striking out six batters.

The Noles will now head to Clearwater, Fla., for the 2023 TaxAct Clearwater Invitational where the Noles will face five ranked opponents in four days. The Noles will begin the tournament against No. 15 Arizona at 4 p.m. on ESPNU.

Score Summary

B3 Mudge bunts a double, allowing Wacaser to score (Florida State 1, FAMU 0)

B3 Mack Leonard hits a double, Amaya Ross escapes a pickle and scores (Florida State 2, FAMU 0)

B3 Harding hits a triple into left field, Mudge and Leonard score (Florida State 4, FAMU 0)

B3 Flaherty reaches a fielder’s choice, Harding scores (Florida State 5, FAMU 0)

T5 Fox hits a single to the left corner, Cuevas scores (Florida State 5, FAMU 1)

B5 Belviy hits a double, Edenfield and Hartly score (Florida State 7, FAMU 1)

B6 Weisbrook hits a single over second base, Muffley scores (Florida State 8, FAMU 1)

B6 Leonard hits double off error, Weisbrook scores (Florida State 9, FAMU 1)