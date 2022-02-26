Florida State shuts out Samford in baseball

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Another stellar performance by Parker Messick led No. 10 Florida State (4-1) to a 7-0 win over Samford (4-1) Friday night at Dick Howser Stadium.

Messick (2-0) claimed the win on the mound with a new career-high 13 strikeouts and no walks, and four Seminole pitchers combined to allow just one hit with 15 strikeouts.

The reigning ACC Pitcher and Freshman of the Year, Messick was dominant all evening, allowing just two baserunners – a first-inning single and a fifth-inning hit batter. In his final frame, Messick struck out the side on just 11 pitches. For the game, the Plant City, Florida, native threw just 85 pitches, with 63 strikes.

Friday was Messick’s seventh career game with double-digit strikeouts and second this season – he struck out 11 James Madison hitters on Opening Day. Kyle McMullen, Joe Charles and Conner Whittaker allowed just one walk over the final two innings to close out the Noles’ first combined one-hitter since February 29, 2020 against FAU.

All nine Seminole starters had a hit, with Brett Roberts, Jordan Carrion, Colton Vincent and Treyton Rank recording two each. Logan Lacey hit a leadoff home run in the third inning and freshman Jaime Ferrer tripled to start the fifth inning. The Noles scored three runs in the fifth inning to push the lead to 7-0.

Pinch hitter Isaiah Perry added a single and has now reached base in all six of his plate appearances this season. Reese Albert, who leads the team in batting average at .563, is currently on a five-game hitting streak, joining Ferrer and freshman James Tibbs. With a single and two walks against the Bulldogs, Alex Toral has reached base safely in all five games this season.

The Noles found a rhythm in the third with two runs on four hits, including a home run from Lacey, his second of the year. With a single, Roberts had his second multi-hit game as a Seminole and Tibbs had an RBI single.

Rank reached with a single then stole second and third before scoring on Lacey’s sacrifice fly.

Led by Ferrer’s triple, FSU opened the fifth inning with five consecutive hits.

Jacob Cravey (0-1) threw 3.2 innings for Samford, allowing eight hits and three earned runs.