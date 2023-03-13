Florida State retires jersey of Buster Posey

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — It was a special weekend over at Dick Howser Stadium as Florida State honored one of the best catchers to ever play the game of baseball.

On Saturday afternoon, the Seminoles retired the jersey of Buster Posey, who becomes the fourth former Nole to earn that honor.

A two-time All-American catcher at Florida State, Buster Posey won basically every award in the book. The Golden Spikes, Dick Howser, all while leading FSU to Omaha back in 2008.

Posey would then star for the San Fransisco Giants. He was a seven-time all-star who also won three world series titles.

Posey retired from baseball after the 2021 season following a storied career, but you ask him, this moment ranks up there with the best of them.

"It's hard to put into words, I mean I mentioned coming to some games and watching it when I was in high school and truly just wanted to spend time on the field and have a chance to compete, so if you would have told me as a 16, 17 year old, you know that one day I'd have my jersey up there on the wall, I would have laughed at you," said Posey. "Just the opportunity to bring our 11-year-old twins, boy and girl twins here, and for them to see a place that is so dear to our hearts, is really special."

A big afternoon Posey and now the number 8 will hang forever.