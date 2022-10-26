Florida State preps for exhibition against Newberry

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — It is a good week for basketball fans here in Tallahassee as we are just a couple of nights away from watching the Florida State men take the floor for a game inside the Tucker Center.

On Thursday night, the Noles will play host to Newberry college for their one exhibition.

This year's team is a young one with just five upperclassmen, but they are talented, and according to head coach Leonard Hamilton, his team is itching to play someone else, but overall, Thursday night is all about gaining more experience on the court.

"There is a component of getting guys in front of the crowd, getting guys over being nervous, getting over adjusting to playing hard on offense and spending energy on defense," said Hamilton. "We try to get as many guys in the game and to play extended minutes so that they can get a feel for what the pace is like playing at the level that we are trying to compete at."

And Thursday night should be a fun one with tip-off set for 7pm.