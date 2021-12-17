Florida State names Tony Tokarz its quarterbacks coach

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (Seminoles.com) — Florida State has named Tony Tokarz as the program’s new quarterbacks coach, head coach Mike Norvell announced Friday.

“Coach Tokarz has been a valuable member of my staff for many years, and I am happy he will take on a larger role with our program,” Norvell said. “He is a relentless worker who is extremely smart. He has tremendous knowledge of our offense as well as the quarterback position as both a player and a coach. He will develop our quarterbacks on the field with attention to detail and continue to build on their individual skillsets. His teaching style will also help them develop off the field with an importance on leadership in the classroom and in the community.”

Tokarz, who has been FSU’s senior analyst on offense the past two seasons, has 11 years of collegiate coaching experience. He has been on Norvell’s staff for the last five years and, in addition to his time coaching quarterbacks, also has experience coaching wide receivers and tight ends.

“I am thankful to Coach Norvell for this opportunity and appreciative for the chance to work with the tremendous student-athletes we have here at Florida State,” Tokarz said. “Playing quarterback in college was a fantastic experience for me, and I am looking forward to making sure our quarterbacks have those same fond memories from their playing career. We will prioritize continuous development on and off the field, becoming better football players and tremendous young men in the process of our climb.”

Tokarz spent three seasons at Memphis with Norvell, serving as tight ends coach in 2019 after spending the 2017 and 2018 seasons as a graduate assistant. The 2019 team won a school-record 12 games and the program’s first outright conference championship since 1969. The Tigers ranked eighth in the nation with an average of 40.5 points per game and with an average of 6.90 yards per play. Their team passing efficiency of 167.41 and average of 14.91 yards per completion were both 10th in the country.