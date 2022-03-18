Florida State loses to Missouri State in play-in game of NCAA Division I women's basketball tournament

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Florida State women's basketball team lost to Missouri State 61-50 in the play-in (First Four) game of the NCAA Division I women's basketball national tournament.

The game was played Thursday night at the Maravich Center on the campus of Louisiana State University.

It was a difficult shooting game for the Seminoles as they shot 27.2 percent (15-of-55) from the field and only made 2-of-10 shots from behind the 3-point line.

Florida State (17-14) trailed 10-1 in the first quarter.

The Seminoles rallied to tie the game 29-29 at halftime.

Missouri State (25-7) edged ahead of Florida State for good in the third quarter as the Bears outscored the Seminoles 21-10 in the quarter.

O'Mariah Gordon was the only player for FSU to score 10 or more points in the game as she finished with 12 points, five assists and two rebounds.

Mya Bhinhar led Missouri State with 12 points, six rebounds and a blocked shot, while Sydney Wilson and Mariah White followed with 11 points each in the win.

MSU shot 36. 5 percent (23-of-63) from the field and made only 2-of-9 shots from behind the 3-point line.

Missouri State advances to the first round of the national tournament as the No. 11 seed in the Spokane, Washington regional.

The Bears will play No. 5 seed Ohio State (23-6) in a first round game Saturday in Baton Rouge.

The loss ends Florida State's 2021-22 season.