Florida State loses mid-week baseball game to Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — No. 10 ranked Florida State lost a hard-fought game Tuesday, falling 3-2 at Jacksonville in the Seminoles’ road opener.

FSU (3-1) took a 2-0 lead after the fourth inning, but the Dolphins (4-0) tied it in the fifth and took the lead for good in the sixth.

Jordan Carrion made his first appearance for the Seminoles and had a hand in both of FSU’s runs – he scored on Reese Albert’s sacrifice fly in the third inning and his RBI groundout in the fourth scored James Tibbs.

Carson Montgomery was dominant through four innings, retiring 10 consecutive batters at one point on just 46 pitches. Jacksonville’s first two batters reached in the fifth inning before Jackson Baumeister (0-1) entered in relief. A wild pitch tied the game, but Baumeister picked off a runner and got out of the inning with a strikeout.

Wyatt Crowell, Dylan Simmons and Andrew Armstrong each threw a scoreless inning out of the bullpen, giving the Noles a chance to tie the game. Jacksonville’s Blake Barquin (1-0) allowed just one hit in 3.2 innings of relief, and Tyler Vogel earned the save with two outs in the ninth.

Jaime Ferrer doubled with one out in the ninth inning, his second hit of the game.

Jordan Carrion followed with a hard-hit ball that was bobbled by the shortstop, allowing Ferrer to advance to third and put runners on the corners. Isaiah Perry pinch-hit and tried to lay down a bunt to score Ferrer, but Ferrer was picked off on the attempt.

After Perry walked, Cade Bush pinch hit and flew out to right field to end the game.