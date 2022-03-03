Florida State keeps rolling with victory against Oakland in softball

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The third-ranked Florida State softball team continued their unbeaten start to the season on Wednesday night with a 6-5 win over Oakland (2-4).

The 'Noles (17-0) got off to a slow start allowing two runs in the top of the first, which included allowing only their sixth home run of the season.

Kathryn Sandercock came in to pitch in the top of the second and sat down three Oakland batters on two pitches. Sandercock sent nine consecutive Oakland batters back to the dugout between the second and fifth innings.

Kalei Harding got Florida State’s first hit of the game in the bottom of the second frame with a double. Devyn Flaherty and Sydney Sherrill had consecutive hits before Jahni Kerr came in and sent a rocket at the scoreboard, bringing home three runners to tie the game at three apiece.

Josie Muffley hit a double in the bottom of the fifth before Mack Leonard came in and hit a single to get Muffley home and give the Seminoles a 4-3 lead.

In the sixth inning, the Seminoles scored two more. Sherrill walked with one out and advanced to second after Hallie Wacaser singled up the middle. Muffley then singled allowing Sherrill and Belviy to score, giving the Noles a 6-3 lead.

Oakland earned two runs in the seventh inning before Sandercock forced the Oakland batter to ground out to end the game.