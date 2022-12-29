Florida State football shares excitement for season finale

TALLAHASSEE, Fla — The Florida State football team will be back on the field on Thursday for the first time since November 25, and after a month of bowl prep, this team is ready to take the field.

"We deserve this. We earned this," said Florida State R-Junior quarterback Jordan Travis. "Yeah, that's all it is, enjoying time, embracing everything. There's a couple guys on this team, it's their last football game at Florida State. So, we owe it to them to go out there and give them 100 percent and give them a great week."

It is a great week with a lot on the line, as the Noles look to finish out 2022 the right way and secure the programs first 10-win season since 2016.

"The brotherhood here is different. In all of my years in college, this is my best year in college football, you know what I am saying," said Florida State R-Junior defensive back Jammie Robinson. "We're actually fixing to get a tenth win. I've never been pretty much over .500 in college, you know what I'm saying. So, I feel like I've already won a Super Bowl already you know, we already won a state and now trying to win a bowl game and see what's next."

The Noles are looking to be a part of history, and to make that happen, the guys had to buy in and be locked in without looking ahead.

"Dudes, you know they want to leave a legacy, they want to make an impact, you know on this program, on this team and for all the dudes that are coming back and playing in this bowl game, you know that shows a lot about this team, about the brotherhood that we have built," said Florida State R-Sophomore wide receiver Johnny Wilson. "We've brought so much excitement and so much togetherness to this team you know as a whole so, I mean everyone just wants to go get this last win together."

Florida State has come together with one goal, that this team is more than ready to attack.

"They are excited to play. They are excited. I've talked about it," said Florida State head coach Mike Norvell. "When you get a chance to do something that's going to change a wall at Florida State, you've done something. That's where we talk about the opportunity to go try to win your tenth game is big. It would be the 25th time in our program's history."

And that is one milestone that this group expects to hit, come Thursday night.

Kickoff against Oklahoma on Thursday is set for 5:30pm.