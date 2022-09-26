FSU, FAMU football continue to prep for games as Hurricane Ian approaches

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Hurricane Ian has the potential to impact sports across the Big Bend and south Georgia, and with both Florida A&M and Florida State set to play at home this weekend, that means plans have to be in place in case it does.

The Seminoles are set to host Wake Forest Saturday for Homecoming, while FAMU has Mississippi Valley State, and for right now, both of those games are still a go.

Florida State released a statement Monday, saying in part, "we are closely monitoring the projections regarding the hurricane and will be in constant contact with both local and state officials."

For the Rattlers, who won their 12th straight at Bragg on Saturday the plan is to host the Delta Devils Saturday night.

Head coach Willie Simmons, like Florida State's Mike Norvell, saying this week is being treated as a normal game week. There are plans in place if Ian impacts those plans, and they will be ready.

"We have a plan A, a plan B, and a plan C as far as business as usual, thinking the storm may hit sooner and get out of here," said Simmons. "The possibility of moving the date of the game and then worst case scenario, of moving the site of the game."

"We will have plans in place if anything does occur that needs to alter that, but right now that's all of our focus and making sure that guys understand that we will always have a plan in place," added Norvell.

Florida State's game with the Demon Deacons is set for a 3:30 kick, while the Rattlers host Mississippi Valley State at 6:00.