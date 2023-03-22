Florida State drops midweek baseball game to rival No. 3 ranked Florida

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Florida State University baseball team lost to rival the University of Florida 9-5 Tuesday night at Dick Howser Stadium.

Florida State (19-4) held a 2-0 lead after the bottom of the first inning.

Nander De Sedas had an RBI double during the frame.

Florida (12-9), the No. 3 ranked team in NCAA Division I baseball, scored a run in the top of the fourth inning on a Ty Evans RBI double.

FSU added to its lead in the bottom half of the fourth inning on a three-run double by Jaime Ferrer to increase the Seminole advantage to 5-1.

The Gators offense got rolling for the remainder of the game as they scored a run in the fifth, sixth and seventh innings and tacked on five runs in the top of the eighth inning.

Cam Smith led the Seminoles with three hits, while Jordan Carrion and James Tibbs III each tallied two hits.

Jac Caglianone paced the Gators by going 4-for-5 batting with a double and three RBI, while Josh Rivera posted two hits with a run scored and two RBI in the win.

Florida sent five pitchers to the mound during the game as relief pitcher Philip Abner pitched 2 1/3 innings, gave up two hits, no earned runs and posted six strikeouts to secure the win.

Florida State’s Ben Barnett got the start on the mound for FSU and went four innings, gave up four hits, an earned run, no walks and registered two strikeouts for the no decision.

Up next, Florida State travels to Charlottesville, Virginia to take on Atlantic Coast Conference foe in No. 8 Virginia for a three-game series beginning Friday.

Florida travels to Oxford, Mississippi to take on Ole Miss in a three-game Southeastern Conference series beginning Friday.