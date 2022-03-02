Florida State defeats Florida A&M in softball, remains undefeated

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Third-ranked Florida State softball team (16-0) stayed unbeaten on Tuesday with an 8-1 win over crosstown foe Florida A&M (3-12).

Brianna Enter earned her first win of the season as she pitched six innings, allowing just four hits and one run with nine strikeouts. She set down 11 straight FAMU batters after the second inning. It was a career-high for strikeouts and innings pitched for Enter.

Mack Leonard entered in relief and pitched the seventh inning. It was her first appearance in the circle as a Seminole. She struck out two batters.

The Rattlers took an early 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first frame. Kiuana Watson led off the inning with a single, took second on a groundout to third and came in to score on a double from catcher Nyah Morgan.

That would be it for FAMU as the Seminoles would score two runs in the second, third, fourth, fifth and seventh innings. Michaela Edenfield would get the scoring started for the Seminoles as she hit her team-leading seventh home run to dead center in the third inning.

The Seminoles added two more runs in the fourth inning on a pair of hits and an error by the Rattlers. The Noles extended the lead to 6-1 in the fifth inning. Devyn Flaherty made it 5-1 after getting on base with a single. She then stole second and advanced to third on a flyout. Flaherty scored on a passed ball. Amaya Ross made it 6-1 with a solo home run to left field, her second of the season in her second start.

Florida State finished their scoring in the seventh inning. A sacrifice fly by Autumn Belviy to center field scored Chloe Culp and an Amaya Ross single to left-center scored Krystina Hartley.