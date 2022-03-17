Florida State defeats Bethune-Cookman in baseball

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — No. 8 Florida State (11-5) opened a nine-game homestand Wednesday night with a 17-9 win over Bethune-Cookman (5-11) at Dick Howser Stadium.

The Seminoles hit three home runs and had 16 total hits, while Carson Montgomery (2-0) and four relievers combined to allow just five hits.

Brock Mathis, James Tibbs and Alex Toral hit home runs, FSU’s second three-home run game of the season. The Seminole offense set or tied season-highs in runs, hits, walks, RBI, and hit-by-pitches.

Montgomery won his second consecutive start, allowing just two earned runs and two hits over 5.0 innings. The Florida State defense committed four errors, and three unearned runs scored with Montgomery on the mound.

In addition to his three-run home run in a seven-run seventh, Toral added a two-run double and finished with five RBI. Logan Lacey and Brett Roberts both scored three runs, and Reese Albert was on base in all four plates appearances (two hits, two walks).

In relief of Montgomery, Wyatt Crowell, Jackson Baumeister and Conner Whittaker combined for three hitless innings with six strikeouts. After FSU took a 17-5 lead with seven runs in the seventh inning, the Wildcats scored four runs in the ninth inning on a three-run home run from Lake Fisher and a sacrifice fly.

Marcos Gamboa (0-1) allowed four runs on four hits over 2.1 innings for Bethune-Cookman.