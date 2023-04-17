Florida State beach volleyball, Florida A&M baseball victorious

(WTXL) — It was a busy Sunday as the Florida State beach volleyball and baseball teams, the Florida A&M baseball team and the Valdosta State softball teams were in action.

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

The Florida State beach volleyball team went 1-1 Sunday at the Center of Effort Challenge in San Luis Obispo, California.

Florida State Defeated No. 6 ranked LMU 4-1.

FSU duos of Caitlin Moon and Raelyn White, Carra Sassack and Audrey Koenig, Alexis Durish and Makenna Wolfe and Jordan Polo and Anna Long earned wins.

FSU lost to Texas Christian 3-2 in the second and final matchup Sunday. The Seminoles’ Wolfe and Durish along with Long and Polo won their matches against TCU.

Up next, Florda State competes in the CCSA Championships on April 27.

BASEBALL

Florida A&M 18, Alabama A&M 7: The Rattlers (18-17, 12-3 SWAC) defeated the host Bulldogs (11-19, 2-10 SWAC) in seven innings of a league game Sunday in Huntsville, Alabama.

FAMU finished the game with 12 hits and took advantage of four errors committed by Alabama A&M.

Joseph Pierini led FAMU at the plate with three hits, including two doubles and a team-best five RBI, while Sebastian Greico had two hits with hit a three-run home run in the top of the seventh and four RBI.

Adam Haidermota went 3-for-3 with a two-run home run in the top of the sixth inning and four runs scored.

On the mound, FAMU’s Dallas Tease pitched five innings, gave up seven hits, five earned runs, five walks and posted four strikeouts for his first victory of the season.

Tre Simmons and Zach Morea pitched in relief for the Rattlers.

Up next, FAMU returns to the Sunshine State for a midweek game against the University of Florida in Gainesville Tuesday.

Florida is the No. 3 ranked team in NCAA Division I baseball.

North Carolina State 5, Florida State 4: The Seminoles (13-22, 4-14 Atlantic Coast Conference) lost to the host Wolfpack (24-11, 8- 9 ACC) in a conference game Sunday at Doak Field in Raleigh, North Carolina.

The game went to extra innings tied 3-3. In the top of the 10th inning, FSU’s Cam Smith tih a solo home run to give FSU a 4-3 lead.

N.C. State rallied in the bottom of the frame via a bases loaded walk and a game winning RBI single by Dominic Pilolli.

Up next, FSU travels to Jacksonville to clash with North Florida Wednesday at Harmon Stadium.

SOFTBALL

Alabama Huntsville 7, Valdosta State 6: The Blazers (32-9, 18-6 Gulf South Conference) lost to the Chargers (36-7, 21-2 GSC) in a conference matchup Sunday in Huntsville, Alabama.

The weekend series featured ranked teams in NCAA Division II softball as VSU was No. 9, while UAH was No. 5.

Alabama Huntsville held a 7-2 lead after the fourth inning. In the top of the fifth inning, Valdosta State’s offense got in gear as it scored four runs in the frame.

The big hit during the inning was a three-run home run by Lexi Patterson to trim the Chargers advantage to 7-6.

Valdosta State returns to action Saturday at GSC foe Auburn Montgomery.

Alabama State 11, Florida A&M 8: The Rattlers (17-16, 10-5 SWAC) lost to the visiting Hornets (23-18, 12-6 SWAC) in a conference game Sunday at the University Softball Complex in Tallahassee.

FAMU overcame an 8-1 deficit after the top of the fourth inning with two runs in the bottom of the fourth, three runs in the bottom of the fifth and two runs in the bottom of the seventh to tie the game 8-8.

Seven innings were not enough as the game went to extra innings and in the ninth inning, ASU strung together three RBI hits to take an 11-8 lead.

Up next, FAMU travels to Daytona Beach to play in-state and SWAC rival Bethune-Cookman for a three-game series beginning Friday.