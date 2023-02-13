Florida State baseball hosts fan day

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Baseball season is officially back in the Capital city, and a week from now, Florida State will be putting the finishing touches on their first series of 2023.

Over the last couple of weeks, the Seminoles have been hard at work seeking a return to Omaha, but on Sunday the guys were given a chance to get off the field and spend some time with the people that love them the most.

Sunday saw the return of Florida State's annual fan day, the guys hosted a scrimmage and then met with all of the folks who love rocking that garnet and gold. It was a chance to talk baseball, sign autographs, and just get to know one another, and if you ask head coach Link Jarrett, he knows how much this support means for his team.

"I think it was great for the fans, I am so appreciative of how many people are here and they are lined up underneath to try and get autographs and meet the guys and I told them, this is an opportunity for some of these kids to get autographs and be up close," said Jarrett. "It may be the biggest baseball day that they ever have, so I am appreciative of the effort of our guys to reboot this day and kind of restructure what we had planned today."

A great day for Florida State opening day is set for this Friday, as the Seminoles welcome in James Madison.