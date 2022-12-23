Florida State adds Hussey to #Tribe23

TALLAHASSEE, FLa. — Florida State has added four-star defensive back Conrad Hussey to its 2023 signing class, it was announced Thursday. The Sunrise, Florida, native who played at St. Thomas Aquinas High School is the 23rd member of FSU’s class.

“Conrad is one of the best players in the country,” head coach Mike Norvell said. “He’s a dynamic playmaker with great versatility who can be productive at a variety of positions in our secondary. He was a top target for us throughout the recruiting process, and we are happy to keep him home.”

Conrad Hussey | DB | 6-0 | 190 | Sunrise, Fla. | St. Thomas Aquinas High School

Four-star recruit ranked as nation’s No. 11 safety prospect, No. 38 in Florida and No. 164 overall in the country by 247Sports…rated 16th at his position, 44th in Florida and 215th in Class of 2023 by On3…tabbed 41st in state by Rivals…ranked 28th among nation’s safeties and 86th among all Florida prospects by ESPN…earned all-county recognition after junior campaign…recorded 29 tackles, three interceptions, one forced fumble and five pass breakups during perfect 14-0 senior season helping lead St. Thomas Aquinas to 3M state championship…grabbed interception in state title game…made 26 tackles, four interceptions and returned blocked field goal for touchdown as Raiders won 7A state championship in 2021…also competed in track and field at St. Thomas Aquinas, clocking 10.90 in 100, 23.05 in 200 and 21’2” in long jump.