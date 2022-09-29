Watch Now
Florida shakes up secondary after dismal game at Tennessee

Florida head coach Billy Napier watches his team during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Tennessee, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Florida coach Billy Napier is shaking up his secondary after the Gators allowed 349 yards passing in a loss at Tennessee.
Florida allowed 247 of those yards on eight plays. Safety Trey Dean, a fifth-year senior who has started 32 games, is out with what Florida is calling a “lower leg injury.”

But no one would be surprised if Napier was quietly benching Dean after he made two mental errors against the Volunteers that resulted in 70- and 45-yard gains and set up touchdowns.

Freshman Kamari Wilson will replace Dean and make his first college start Sunday against Eastern Washington.

Cornerback Jaydon Hill will join Wilson in the starting lineup. Hill will make his first start since 2020.

