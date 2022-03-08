Florida A&M's MJ Randolph named Southwestern Athletic Conference Player of the Year in men's basketball

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University men's basketball player will receive the Southwestern Athletic Conference's highest individual award for a men's basketball player.

MJ Randolph, a senior on the Florida A&M University men's basketball team was named the SWAC Player of the Year in men's basketball.

The SWAC made the announcement Tuesday.

Randolph, a 6-foot-4, 170-pound guard from Booker T Washington High School in Pensacola, Florida, led the SWAC during the 2021-22 season in scoring, third in field goal percentage, fourth in assists, fifth in steals and ninth in rebounds per game.

The guard scored 30 or more points in three games this season and added 14 games where he scored 20 or more points.