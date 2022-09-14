Florida A&M women's basketball announces 2022-23 schedule

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Shalon Pillow returns for her third season (first cancelled due to COVID-19) at the helm as Florida A&M women's basketball will tip off the 2022-23 season on Nov. 7 on the road against Florida.

"We are extremely excited for the upcoming season as the team has worked hard over the summer and preseason practices," said women's basketball head coach Shalon Pillow. "As always, non-conference games are more challenging, but we have a tough SWAC schedule as well that we look forward to being more competitive in this season."

Non-Conference

The Rattlers will stay in the Sunshine State to open the season, traveling to the University of Florida (Nov. 7) and the University of South Florida (Nov. 11). Rattler Nation will have the opportunity to watch their Rattlers in person as they host Georgia State (Nov. 15).

Following the home-opener, the Rattlers will hit the road again with trips to Michigan for a game versus Michigan State and a game versus Eastern Michigan. The Rattlers will make a quick trip to Mobile, Alabama, versus South Alabama (Nov. 27) before returning to Al Lawson for back-to-back home games versus Sam Houston (Dec. 3), and Tuskegee University (Dec. 12). Following the two-game home stand, the Rattlers hit the road again for three more games versus Mississippi State (Dec. 15), University of California (Dec. 18), and will conclude non-conference play at the University of Jacksonville (Dec. 29).

Conference

Florida A&M women's basketball conference games will duplicate the men's as the Rattlers will open up SWAC play at home versus rival Bethune-Cookman. After the conference opener, the Rattlers will be on the road for consecutive games against Southern (Jan. 7) and Grambling State Jan. 9).

Our other home conference games will include contests against Arkansas-Pine Bluff (Jan. 14), Mississippi Valley State (Jan. 16), Alabama A&M (Jan. 28), Alabama State (Jan. 30), Jackson State (Feb. 11), Alcorn State (Feb. 13), Grambling State (Feb. 25), and Southern (Feb. 27).

The SWAC Championships will take place in Birmingham, Ala., from Wednesday, Mar. 8 to Saturday, Mar. 11.