Florida A&M to compete in Gainesville Regional to begin NCAA baseball tournament play

INDIANAPOLIA, Ind. (WTXL) — The Florida A&M University baseball team will compete in the 2023 NCAA baseball tournament at the Gainesville Regional.

The regional will be staged at Condron Ballpark in Gainesville, Fla.; the home of the University of Florida Gators baseball team.

The Rattlers (29-28), who earned a berth in the NCAA tournament by winning the SWAC tournament championship Sunday, will be the No. 4 seed in the four-team regional.

FAMU will play the regional’s No. 1 seed, the University of Florida (44-14), Friday at 5:30 p.m. with the game streamed on ESPN+.

A paid subscription is required to watch ESPN+ on a streaming platform.

FAMU and UF played during the 2023 regular season April 18 as the Gators earned a 17-7 win in seven innings at Condron Ballpark.

The University of Connecticut (43-15), the No. 2 seed, will play third seed Texas Tech (39-21) at noon Friday on ESPNU.

The winner of the Gainesville regional advances to the best-of-3 game series of the super regional round of the NCAA tournament.

Florida, UConn and Texas Tech earned bids into the NCAA tournament as at-large selections.

Florida is the NCAA tournament No. 2 national seed.

FAMU is competing in the NCAA 64-team tournament for the first time since the 2019 season.

The top eight teams remaining in the tournament advance to 2023 Men’s College World Series, which will be held at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Nebraska beginning June 16.