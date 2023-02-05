Florida A&M softball hosts first fan day

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Over on the highest of seven hills, the Florida A&M softball team welcomed in fans of the orange and green for their first fan day.

There is a lot of excitement surrounding the Rattlers as a new era is set to begin under new head coach Camise Patterson.

The Rattlers also had four players named to the SWAC preseason all-conference teams, and on Saturday afternoon, folks got the chance to see the Rattlers talent and have fun, and overall, it was a day the team really enjoyed.

"We want the community to know that we do have a softball team that is very, very good, we want them to be able to come out to the games and so having a fan day, having our first, inaugural fan day was important to not only myself, but the players," said Patterson. "They want the people to know that we are here, they want people to come to the games, they want to interact with the community, they want to interact with DRS, so I want to give the players what they want, they asked for it and we made sure to make it happen."

An exciting day on the campus of Florida A&M and the Rattlers will open their season on Friday up in Macon.