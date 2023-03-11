Florida A&M never trails in 5-3 victory against Jackson State

TALLAHASSEE, FL --The Florida A&M Rattlers took a 2-0 lead in the first inning and never surrendered the advantage on the way to a 5-3 win against the Jackson State Lady Tigers on Friday.

Senior Cris'Deona Beasley (4-2) got the win for Florida A&M (7-10, 1-0). The right-hander went seven innings, giving up three runs, two earned, on four hits, allowing four walks and striking out six.

Senior Nyah Morgan led the way offensively for the Rattlers, going 2-for-2 in the ballgame with a double, a triple and two RBI. Senior Destiny Cuevas compiled a noteworthy performance at the dish as well, going 2-for-3 with an RBI. Senior Melkayla Irvis also helped out, going 0-for-1 for Florida A&M with two walks and an RBI.

HOW IT HAPPENED

The Rattlers got the scoring started early, putting one run on the board in the bottom the first inning with the game still scoreless. Florida A&M put up two runs in the frame, highlighted by an RBI triple off the bat of Morgan.

After the Lady Tigers rallied to tie the ballgame at two, the Rattlers came back to retake the lead in the fifth inning. Florida A&M's offense had a good inning, putting three runs on the scoreboard, which brought the score to 5-2 in favor of the Rattlers. Jackson State put one run on the scoreboard before the game was over, but Florida A&M still held on for the 5-3 win.

GAME NOTES

» Beasley struck out six Lady Tigers hitters.

» The Rattlers power output was led by Morgan, who picked up two extra base hits in the ballgame.

» Florida A&M's highest scoring inning was the fifth, when it pushed three runs across.

» Florida A&M grabbed a 2-0 lead in the bottom half of the first and didn't surrender that lead for the remainder of the game.

» The Rattlers out-hit the Lady Tigers at a 7-4 clip.

» Florida A&M went 3-for-6 (.500) with runners in scoring position.

» Florida A&M pitchers limited Jackson State to just 1-for-8 (.125) with runners in scoring position.

» Florida A&M pitchers faced 31 Jackson State hitters in the game, allowing nine ground balls and six fly balls while striking out six.

» Morgan led the Rattlers at the plate, going 2-for-2 with a double, a triple and two RBI.

» Jackson State was led offensively by freshman Marissa Medina, who went 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI.

» Junior Takiya Hill led the Lady Tigers pitching staff, throwing six innings of five-run ball.

