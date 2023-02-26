Florida A&M never trails in 4-3 victory over Alabama A&M

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — The Florida A&M Rattlers took a 4-0 lead in the first inning and never trailed from there on the way to a 4-3 win against the Alabama A&M Bulldogs on Saturday.

Senior Cris'Deona Beasley (2-2) started in the circle and picked up the win for Florida A&M (5-9). The right-hander went 4.2 shutout innings while giving up two hits, allowing two walks and striking out six.

At the plate, the Rattlers were paced by senior Jane'a Mobley, who went 2-for-2 on the day with a double and two RBI. Senior Destiny Cuevas furnished a noteworthy performance at the dish as well, going 1-for-2 with a double and an RBI. Senior Nyah Morgan also chipped in for Florida A&M, putting together one hit in three trips to the plate while adding a double and an RBI.

HOW IT HAPPENED

The Rattlers got the scoring started early, putting one run on the board in the bottom the first inning with the game still scoreless. Florida A&M's offense started clicking and put up four runs, including a two-run double off the bat of Mobley. Alabama A&M put three runs on the scoreboard before the game was over, but the Rattlers still held on for the 4-3 win.

GAME NOTES

» Beasley struck out six Bulldogs hitters.

» Florida A&M's highest scoring inning was the first, when it pushed four runs across.

» Florida A&M grabbed a 4-0 lead in the bottom half of the first and didn't surrender that lead for the remainder of the game.

» The Rattlers out-hit the Bulldogs at an 8-4 clip.

» Florida A&M went 6-for-11 (.545) with runners in scoring position.

» Florida A&M pitchers limited Alabama A&M to just 1-for-9 (.111) with runners in scoring position.

» Florida A&M pitchers faced 33 Alabama A&M hitters in the game, allowing five ground balls and eight fly balls while striking out seven.

» Mobley led the Rattlers at the plate, going 2-for-2 with a double and two RBI.

The Rattlers conclude their weekend with a game versus South Carolina State on Sunday, Feb. 26, at 12:30 Eastern.