Florida A&M men's hoops hosts media day

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Al Lawson Center was a busy place on Tuesday as the Florida A&M men's basketball team hosted their media day.

It was a first chance for the media to see the new look Rattlers in their nice threads.

There are nine new faces on this team but according to the guys, they have been gelling well and they are ready to go, and ready to prove that they will be a team to beat inside the SWAC.

"We have a lot of new faces this year, so we are just really ready to prove everyone wrong," said senior forward Chase Barrs. "Like everyone probably thinks new team, not going to be the same, we have a lot of new faces, lost our whole starting lineup plus whoever else so we're just ready to come out here and compete with everyone and really just put the SWAC on the map for real."

The guys are ready to put the SWAC on the map and their season begins on Monday night at Oregon.