Florida A&M men's hoops charges on during finals week

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Over on the highest of seven hills, the Florida A&M men's basketball team is hard at work during finals week.

In the midst of what is always a tough non-conference season, the guys are looking to just keep growing and getting better before SWAC play arrives that first week of January.

Sure, the Rattlers boast just one win, but the guys are keeping their heads held high, as it is a season of phases, and the Rattlers are hoping to turn things around sooner, rather than later.

"The one consistent theme has been turnovers and quick shots, but you know we are making progress, you know just not as fast as what we would have liked, but yet nonetheless we are making progress," said Rattlers head coach Robert McCullum. "We still have our eyes geared on the start to conference play as well as trying to finish things up in the last three games we have before Christmas."

Up next for the guys, a home date with Edward Waters on Tuesday night.