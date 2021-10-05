Florida A&M looking to build momentum after Saturday's big win

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Florida A&M Rattlers shut out and shut down Alabama State in their SWAC home opener Saturday, winning 28-0. Head coach Willie Simmons said Monday he was impressed with the fans and with his defense, but he said he's still looking for a complete game from his offense. The Rattlers will be tested again Saturday. They host South Carolina State, who could win the MEAC this year, and coach said he is excited for the momentum that could be built with another win this weekend.

"The game is really I think a great tune-up for this six week conference run that we have after this," he said Monday. "This team is very similar to the team's we'll play moving forward. Offensively we have to keep stressing fundamentals and do the little things right to consistently have the type of team that we can have."

The Rattlers and South Carolina State kick at 6:00 on Saturday.