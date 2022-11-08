Florida A&M football looks to continue push for postseason

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Florida A&M football team is feeling good this week, fresh off a win over Southern, the Rattlers will now hit the road for two straight as the push for a postseason berth continues.

If you ask Rattlers head coach Willie Simmons, he knows his guys are deserving of a spot in the FCS playoffs, but he also knows it is up to them if they want to get to where they want to be.

"We just have to continue to play good football and again, make it very, very enticing for the selection committee to look at our body of work and the fact that we have a nine game winning streak if that is the case, 15-game home winning streak that dates back three whole seasons and one of the top wide receivers in the country, one of the best defensive players in the country, one of the best special team units in the country," said Simmons. "I think that resume will be strong enough to warrant an at-large playoff bid."

And that postseason push continues on Saturday when the Rattlers meet Alabama State up in Montgomery.