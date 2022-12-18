Florida A&M falls short in 61-55 loss to Louisville

LOUISVILLE, KY — The Florida A&M men's basketball team fell short in a 61-55 loss to the Louisville Cardinals on the road Saturday.

The Rattlers (2-7) had two players score in double figures, led by Jordan Tillmon, who had 17 points and three steals. Jaylen Bates tacked on 13 points and seven rebounds and Hantz Louis-Jeune added five points and three steals.

Chase Barrs pulled down two offensive rebounds to lead the Florida A&M offense which grabbed 14 boards and turned them into eight second chance points.

The Florida A&M defense was a problem in Saturday's game, forcing 22 Louisville turnovers while committing 15. Those takeaways turned into 21 points on the other end of the floor. Tillmon's three steals led the way individually for the Rattlers.

How It Happened

After falling behind 22-14, Florida A&M went on a 6-0 run with 1:32 left in the first half to narrow its deficit to 22-20, a score that would hold until halftime.

Louisville kept widening its lead after intermission, constructing a 32-22 advantage before Florida A&M went on a 7-0 run, finished off by Tillmon's three, to shrink the deficit to 32-29 with 15:56 to go in the contest. Louisville responded and outscored the Rattlers the rest of the way, ending the game with a final score of 61-55. Florida A&M took care of business in the paint, recording 18 of its 35 points in the lane.

Game Notes

» The Florida A&M defense forced 22 turnovers.

» Florida A&M cleaned up on the offensive glass, collecting 14 offensive boards in the game.

» Jordan Tillmon led the Rattlers with a game-high 17 points.

» Florida A&M got a team-high seven rebounds from Jaylen Bates.

This article was created using technology provided by Data Skrive.