Florida A&M comes up short in 68-53 loss to Jackson State

TALLAHASSEE, FL - The Florida A&M women's basketball team fell short in a 68-53 loss to the Jackson State Lady Tigers at home Saturday.

Mide Oriyomi led the Rattlers (5-18, 3-9) with 19 points, eight rebounds and two steals. Ahriahna Grizzle also added eight points, five assists and two steals and Ivet Subirats helped out with six points and three steals.

How It Happened

After falling behind 7-0, Florida A&M went on a 6-0 run with 7:06 left in the first quarter, culminating in a three from Mikyah Mack, to narrow its deficit to 7-6. Jackson State answered back and added to its lead, leaving the Rattlers down 19-13 entering the second quarter.

The Rattlers continued to lose ground in the second quarter and faced a 33-20 halftime deficit.

Florida A&M came out of halftime on fire, going on a 6-0 run to trim its deficit to 33-26 with 7:29 to go in the third. Jackson State countered and stretched its lead to 50-37 heading into the fourth.

Florida A&M could not pull any closer in the fourth, losing by a final of 68-53. Florida A&M took advantage of its opportunities in the post, scoring 10 of its 16 points in the paint.