Florida A&M baseball team shows fight in loss to No. 3 Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WTXL) — During the early innings, the Florida A&M University baseball team kept pace against the No. 3 ranked team in NCAA Division I baseball in the Florida Gators Tuesday night.

The Gators displayed why they are considered one of the best college baseball teams in the country as an eight-run bottom of the second inning paced Florida to a 17-7 victory at Condron Ballpark.

Florida (31-7) scored three runs in the top of the first inning to take a 3-0 lead. FAMU responded in the top of the second inning as Sebastian Greico and Adam Haidermota hit back-to-back home runs to trim the UF lead to 3-2.

Florida led 13-2 after three innings, but in the top of the fifth inning, FAMU’s Jared Weber (RBI single), Ty Hanchey (two RBI triple) and Janmikell Bastardo (RBI single), had key hits to reduce the UF lead to 13-6.

From that point on, it was all Gators as they secured the victory via a run rule in the seventh inning.

Joseph Pierini had an RBI double in the sixth inning.

Deric Fabian led UF with three hits, including a three-run home run in the second inning, while Luke Heyman posted two hits, including a solo home run in the in the second inning and finished with four RBI.

Florida’s Yoel Tejeda Jr. pitched four innings, gave up three hits, two earned runs, two walks and posted a strikeout for the win.

Up next, FAMU hosts Mississippi Valley State in a three-game SWAC series beginning Friday, while Florida travels to Columbia, South Carolina to take on South Carolina in a three-game SEC series beginning Thursday.