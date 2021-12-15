Watch
Five-star football recruit Travis Hunter picks Jackson State over Florida State

Hunter was the No. 1 ranked recruit in class of 2022
Posted at 12:37 PM, Dec 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-15 12:38:48-05

Travis Hunter sent shock waves throughout the college football world on Wednesday during the 2021 early signing period.

The five-star recruit from Suwanee, Georgia signed to join the Jackson State University football program.

Hunter, who is the No. 1 ranked class of 2022 high school football prospect by Rivals.com, was predicted to sign with Florida State University.

Hunter is listed as a 6-foot-1, 160-pound athlete and defensive back from Collins Hill High School.

Hunter is set to join a Jackson State program that is coached by Deion Sanders.

Sanders played college football at Florida State in the 1980s.

Jackson State University is a historically black college and university (HBCU) in Jackson, Mississippi and plays in the NCAA's Football Championship Subdivision.

