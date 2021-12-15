Five-star football recruit Travis Hunter picks Jackson State over Florida State

Travis Hunter sent shock waves throughout the college football world on Wednesday during the 2021 early signing period.

The five-star recruit from Suwanee, Georgia signed to join the Jackson State University football program.

Hunter, who is the No. 1 ranked class of 2022 high school football prospect by Rivals.com, was predicted to sign with Florida State University.

Hunter is listed as a 6-foot-1, 160-pound athlete and defensive back from Collins Hill High School.

Hunter is set to join a Jackson State program that is coached by Deion Sanders.

Sanders played college football at Florida State in the 1980s.

Jackson State University is a historically black college and university (HBCU) in Jackson, Mississippi and plays in the NCAA's Football Championship Subdivision.

