Willie Simmons stressing importance of conditioning and up-tempo play

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Fast and up-tempo. It’s arguably the identity Florida A&M head football coach Willie Simmons has built the Rattlers brand of football on. And for new guys coming into the program it can be a lot to get used too.

But once they have that pace and understanding of the flow of practice, Simmons will gain the trust in his newcomers to showcase that conditioning in a game. It’s an advantage that paved a path for FAMU to ascend to the top of HBCU football. And with the Orange Blossom Classic against Jackson State just a few weeks away Simmons has no time to pump the brakes.

“With a lot of new guys they don’t fully understand the pace that we want to practice with. Had a little too much walking so we got to correct that obviously. But when we were in drills I thought we moved around pretty well," Simmons said. "It’s just about them understanding for the time and duration of practice we gotta get moving. Our temp, our conditioning level is going to be an advantage for us. But the only way to get in shape is practice fast.”

