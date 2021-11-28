Willie Simmons shoulders responsibility for FAMU's loss in FCS playoffs

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida A&M football's first trip back to the FCS playoffs in 20 years was spoiled in a lopsided 38-14 loss to Southeastern Louisiana. The Rattlers looked out of sync to start off the game and by the time they got things going it was too little, too late.

Head coach Willie Simmons shouldering that responsibility postgame for not getting his guys ready to compete. FAMU’s "Dark Cloud Defense" was given it’s stiffest challenge of the year in Lions Q.B. Cole Kelley. And the Rattler offense couldn’t find a way to match Southeastern Louisiana offensively. Leading to some uncharacteristic mistakes from this team.

“Uncharacteristic dropped passes early on. Had some missed assignments in the run game. And again when you go up against a good team, when you get to playoff football the discipline has to be on 10. And we weren’t. Fundamentals is one of our seven F’s and we didn’t play great fundamental football. And that starts with me," Simmons said after the game. "I have to look at the film and evaluate our weeks preparation to see where we may have dropped the ball as a coaching staff.”