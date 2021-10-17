Willie Simmons praises defense for late-game turnaround in win over Alabama A&M

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WTXL) — Faced with another highly explosive and talented offense in their game against Alabama A&M on Saturday. The Florida A&M defense was put to the test the whole 60 minutes of their 35-31 win.

It was the second most points the FAMU defense has allowed all season long and entering the fourth quarter facing a 28-16 deficit the Rattlers defense stepped up and delivered. Only allowing a field goal as the offense put up 19 points for the comeback win. After the game head coach Willie Simmons praised his defenses effort in helping turn the tide late in Saturday’s contest. And proved that his team is full of guys who won’t quit when the cards are against them.

“Again when you play prolific offenses liem the one we played today it’s about trying to limit their opportunities. It’s hard to shut people out every week. It’s hard to hold people to under 100 yards rushing and passing every week. And so I thought our defense responded when they needed to," Simmons said. "And showed what type of character they have the way we were able to neutralize them in the second half. So I’m proud of the way the defense played and we’ll definitely learn from this one.”

FAMU is back on the road Saturday for a conference matchup with Mississippi Valley State.