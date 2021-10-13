Willie Simmons looking for team to bring energy into road contest against Alabama A&M

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida A&M football is still searching for their first road win of the season so all eyes will be on this week’s matchup with Alabama A&M in Huntsville. It’ll be a tough environment to win in. So head coach Willie Simmons is already stressing the importance that his guys need to bring their own energy come Saturday.

“Like I told them in the locker room we’re not going to sleep in our own beds, eat in the cafeteria. We’re not going to have the Rattler walk, we’re not going to have the livest student body that I’ve seen in a long time cheering us on the way we have here at home," says Simmons. "We’re not going to have the Marching 200 that is able to play and get us inspired. So we have to bring our own energy.”

FAMU kicks off Saturday at 2 p.m.