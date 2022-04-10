Willie Simmons expects mix of veteran, newcomer leadership to flood locker room in 2022

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Florida A&M football team gave Rattler nation a glimpse of what’s brewing up on the highest of seven hills in Saturday's Orange and Green spring game. On the sidelines, former FAMU standouts like Markquese Bell and Savion Williams are all there to check out this year’s squad and continue to provide a leadership presence to this team.

But they won’t be on the sidelines when August 27th rolls around. And head coach Willie Simmons was missing returning standouts like Isaiah Land and others this spring due to injuries and recovery. So the question remains how will this team gel when their veterans return? And who will be the next to step up and lead this team into a season with monumentally high expectations?

“Last year’s group I thought had some leaders who had been in the fire. Guys like Bishop Bonnet, Markquese Bell, Kenny Forbes. Those guys played a lot of football here at FAMU and they stepped into their own leadership roles," Simmons said. "This year we’re looking to see who those guys are going to be. And if we have the same level of leadership that we had in 2021. I think this team has a chance to be a very dangerous unit.”

