Willie Simmons expects competitive QB battle during FAMU's Spring practices

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Spring practice is officially underway for Florida A&M football and the depth chart is a wide open competition across the board. And no other position group battle will be watched as closely as FAMU’s quarterbacks.

Five Rattlers will battle for the QB spot including last season's primary starter and Godby grad Rasean McKay. Alongside him you have guys like sophomore Junior Muratovic who played in three games for the Rattlers in 2021. Head coach Willie Simmons told ABC 27 that his top guy for the job will have to not only give FAMU the best chance of winning. But will also have to show they can be the leader in the locker room that sets the tone for this team as they chase a SWAC title.

“Spring is about competition. The quarterback position like every other position is wide open. Rasean McKaty is our incumbent. He started for us last season and did a phenomenal job. But there are five other guys in the room who would love to be the starting quarterback for Florida A&M," said Simmons. "So it’s about the daily competition. It;s about their daily approach to doing the right things. A guy who can lead not only this offense but this team will come out on top. Like every positions I’m excited to watch these guys battle for the next 15 practices.”

Florida A&M’s spring game is April 9th.