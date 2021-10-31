Willie Simmons breaks down mid-game scuffle in Florida A&M's homecoming win over Grambling State

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — In the midst of Florida A&M’s 26-3 win over Grambling State a scuffle along the Rattlers sideline in the third quarter quickly turned into the Tigers bench clearing and multiple penalty flags flying through the air. FAMU and Grambling were assessed off-setting penalties and play resumed a few minutes later.

But that scuffle would rear its head again when the Tigers were deep in their own territory and FAMU senior defensive lineman Savion Williams came away with the sack and safety to put this game away for the Rattlers. In the celebration, Williams was called for a taunting penalty that had him ejected from the game. Florida A&M head coach Willie Simmons believes without the scuffle earlier in the game William's mild celebration would’ve had a much different outcome. Which is why he's keeping the focus on the positives in Saturday’s homecoming game and not the negatives.

“You know this is a passionate game. These guys play hard and compete but you want to show great sportsmanship. So when we had the situation there in the third quarter I think it put the officials on high alert," Simmons said after Saturday's game. "He (Savion Williams) had a great play, phenomenal play. He got a sack and safety and I don't want the way this team played tonight to be overshadowed by negativity and things that happened. It’s football and tempers flared up. But again this football team is a brotherhood and when one of their brothers gets mistreated they come to finish it.”

FAMU hits the road on Saturday for a showdown with Southern university. Kickoff is at 7 p.m est.

