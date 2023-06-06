Ty Hanchey named to the 2023 NCAA Gainesville Regional All-Tournament Team

GAINESVILLE, Fla. –– Florida A&M Baseball continues to make history as Ty Hanchey becomes the first Rattler ever to be named to an NCAA Regional All-Tournament Team following his performance in the 2023 NCAA Gainesville Regional.

"Ty Hanchey is a great person and a great baseball player!" said Head Coach Jamey Shouppe. "He is very deserving of being named to the 2023 NCAA Gainesville Regional All-Tournament Team. I anticipate him getting the opportunity to play professionally very soon! I am very proud of him and his career at FAMU!"

Hanchey becomes the first Rattler to be named to an NCAA Regional All-Tournament Team after he had two hits, one double, one home run, one run scored, one rbi, and a slugging percentage of 0.750 in the game versus UConn.

2023 NCAA GAINESVILLE REGIONAL ALL-TOURNAMENT TEAM

Catcher: Ty Hanchey, Florida A&M

First base: Jac Caglianone, Florida

Second base: Austin Green, Texas Tech

Third base: Kevin Bazzell, Texas Tech

Shortstop: Josh Rivera, Florida

Outfield: Wyatt Langford, Florida

Outfield: Tyler Shelnut, Florida

Outfield: Korey Morton, UConn

Designated Hitter: Zac Vooletich, Texas Tech

Starting Pitcher: Mason Molina, Texas Tech

Starting Pitcher: Hurston Waldrep, Florida

Relief Pitcher: Brandon Neely, Florida

Regional MVP: Jac Caglianone, Florida

----

