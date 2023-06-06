Ty Hanchey named to the 2023 NCAA Gainesville Regional All-Tournament Team

GAINESVILLE, Fla. –– Florida A&M Baseball continues to make history as Ty Hanchey becomes the first Rattler ever to be named to an NCAA Regional All-Tournament Team following his performance in the 2023 NCAA Gainesville Regional.
"Ty Hanchey is a great person and a great baseball player!" said Head Coach Jamey Shouppe. "He is very deserving of being named to the 2023 NCAA Gainesville Regional All-Tournament Team. I anticipate him getting the opportunity to play professionally very soon! I am very proud of him and his career at FAMU!"
Hanchey becomes the first Rattler to be named to an NCAA Regional All-Tournament Team after he had two hits, one double, one home run, one run scored, one rbi, and a slugging percentage of 0.750 in the game versus UConn.
2023 NCAA GAINESVILLE REGIONAL ALL-TOURNAMENT TEAM
Catcher: Ty Hanchey, Florida A&M
First base: Jac Caglianone, Florida
Second base: Austin Green, Texas Tech
Third base: Kevin Bazzell, Texas Tech
Shortstop: Josh Rivera, Florida
Outfield: Wyatt Langford, Florida
Outfield: Tyler Shelnut, Florida
Outfield: Korey Morton, UConn
Designated Hitter: Zac Vooletich, Texas Tech
Starting Pitcher: Mason Molina, Texas Tech
Starting Pitcher: Hurston Waldrep, Florida
Relief Pitcher: Brandon Neely, Florida
Regional MVP: Jac Caglianone, Florida
