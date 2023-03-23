Troy defeats Florida A&M in midweek baseball game

TROY, Ala. (WTXL) — The Florida A&M University baseball team lost to Troy University 10-0 Wednesday evening in a non-conference game at Riddle-Pace Field.

Troy (14-7) was able to secure the win via the run rule as the Trojans scored two runs in the bottom of the first innings, three runs in the third and fourth innings and two more runs in the bottom of the sixth inning.

Since Troy had a 10 run lead in the seventh inning, the game ended after the top of the seventh inning.

FAMU’s Joseph Pierini led the Rattlers with two hits, including a double.

The Rattlers (9-12) return to Southwestern Athletic Conference action Friday with a three game conference series against visiting Alabama A&M at Moore-Kittles Field.