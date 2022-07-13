Three area college coaches all the buzz in FBS coaching circles

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — It's no secret there is a lack of diversity at the FBS coaching level, as about half of Power 5 programs have never hired a Black head coach. Even though they're not at the FBS level, both Florida A&M and Valdosta State have Black head coaches, Willie Simmons at FAMU, and Tremaine Jackson being the Blazers first ever Black head coach.

ESPN came out with a 45 minority coaches under 45 to watch for future Division I FBS head coaching jobs. The list is compiled by the opinions of coaches, athletic directors, search firms and agents, and it targets "realistic candidates in the next 5 to 7 years." Simmons and Jackson are both on the list, so is Florida State offensive coordinator and offensive line coach Alex Atkins.

Simmons, who led the Rattlers to the FCS playoffs last season, said he is blessed and honored to be mentioned. It's a testament to his current coaching staff and the players who work hard every day.

"We know there's a shortage of minority head coaches at the Division I level," he said. "We want to continue to push that and drive that. I think there's more initiatives, like the National Coalition of Minority Football Coaches, the things the NFL is doing, so I think all those things are critical to continue that push for equality. Not just in football, but for minority coaches, but for women, for other individuals as well who have been underrepresented."

The Rattlers kick off fall camp July 29th.