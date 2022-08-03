Tallahassee product and Florida A&M freshman's fall camp interception goes viral

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Tallahassee native and Florida A&M's Zaire Riley's name got national recognition, as on Monday, the freshman defensive back made a one handed interception that was featured on ESPN and got a social media shout out from NBA star LeBron James.

For FAMU head coach Willie Simmons, plays like that from Riley aren't shocking. It's what made him take notice of Riley when he was in high school. It's also a testament to the talent that comes out of the Big Bend, and the talent FAMU looks to keep right here at home.

"We want to make sure that we get our fair share of this great talent that stretches from Gadsden County all the way to Lake City," said Simmons on Tuesday. "Zaire is another one of those guys, along with the Chad Hunters, the Javan Morgans of the world. All the guys that have come through here, all the way far back as Earl Holmes, even before him, so we want to make sure that we keep our great players here and we want to give those guys a chance to shine."

The Rattlers have Wednesday off of practice, but they get back to work on Thursday.